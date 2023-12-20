An Bord Pleanala rejects housing development in Claregalway

An Bord Pleanala has rejected a housing development in Claregalway.

The project led by Donald Walsh would have seen 12 homes built at a site at Cregboy.





The plans were rejected by county planners last August, prompting an appeal to the higher planning authority.

But it’s now also ruled against the plans – largely because the land is zoned Residental Phase 2, which is currently not eligible for development.

