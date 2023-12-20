An Bord Pleanala rejects housing development in Claregalway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has rejected a housing development in Claregalway.
The project led by Donald Walsh would have seen 12 homes built at a site at Cregboy.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans were rejected by county planners last August, prompting an appeal to the higher planning authority.
But it’s now also ruled against the plans – largely because the land is zoned Residental Phase 2, which is currently not eligible for development.
The post An Bord Pleanala rejects housing development in Claregalway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Young man who died in Monday morning traffic collision named
The young man who died after a single vehicle collision in the early hours of Monday morning in M...
Údarás na Gaeltachta to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua
Údarás na Gaeltachta is looking to build affording housing for Irish speakers in An Cheathrú Rua....
Galway experiences biggest population increase among Gaeltacht areas
Galway has experienced the largest increase in population among Gaeltacht areas since 2016. There...
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in investigation into Rosscahill fire
Commissioner Drew Harris says Gardai are focusing on a number of local individuals in the investi...
Fianna Fáil leader makes it clear he doesn’t agree with comments on refugee intake made by his Cllrs Noel Thomas and Seamus Walsh
The Tánaiste says he doesn’t agree with comments made by a Connemara councillor from his pa...
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge
Thousands of euro worth of jewellery has been stolen from a shop in Clarinbridge. The incident to...
Gardai investigate serious assault in Eyre Square
No arrests have yet been made in relation to a serious assault that occurred in Eyre Square in th...
Tuam artist designs President Higgins’ Christmas Card
An artist and graphic designer from Tuam has designed this year’s Christmas Card for Presid...
HSE rolls out free mobile X-ray service in Galway for older people
The HSE has rolled out a free mobile X-ray service in Galway, Mayo and Roscommon to reduce the nu...