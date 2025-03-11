  • Services

An Bord Pleanala rejects housing and commercial development in Barna

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala rejects housing and commercial development in Barna
This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has rejected a housing and commercial development in Barna.

The plan would have seen 51 homes and 2 commercial buildings constructed on a site in the village.

The appeal site is on the south side of the R336, 250m east of the centre of Barna – and it’s described as having “panoramic views” over Galway Bay.

Peter and Seóna O’ Fegan planned to build 51 apartments and a commercial block with retail units, office space, and a café.

But they were denied permission by county planners early last year on a range of grounds – and following an appeal, An Bord Pleanala has now also rejected the plans.

They had concerns over flood risks, as well as potential associated impacts on nearby areas of conservation.

Meanwhile, An Bord Pleanala is also considering an appeal from the same applicants over the refusal of permission on a site on the opposite side of the R336.

That plan is smaller in scale at 18 apartments – with a decision due in the near future.

