An Bord Pleanala refuses plans for significant apartment development in Westside

Plans for a significant apartment development above Aldi in Westside have been refused by An Bord Pleanala.

In recent weeks, separate plans for a major retail expansion at the West City Centre Park were also refused by city planners.





Sodalitas Property Ltd had planned to create 60 new apartments above the existing retail units, which include Aldi and Mr. Price.

The plans would’ve involved the removal of existing office space, and their replacement with three floors of apartments.

But the plans were rejected by city planners – and a ruling from An Bord Pleanala has now also poured cold water on the plans.

Among their many issues were potential traffic hazards, a lack of quality communal space, and insufficient arrangements for bicycle parking.

Separately, plans for a major new retail expansion at the commercial park were also rejected by city planners earlier this month.

They held the project is too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

