An Bord Pleanala refuses plan to knock derelict Gort bungalow and replace with new homes

Plans to knock down a derelict bungalow in Gort and replace it with six new homes have been given a final rejection.

The home fronts onto Crowe Street near the roundabout, and there were several local objections to the plans.

County planners rejected the project earlier this year, citing overdevelopment on the confined site and potential traffic hazards.

An Bord Pleanala has now ruled that it cannot proceed, finding that the overall design does not meet standards, particularly concerning amenity.

But, the board also stated it did not agree with the argument that six units is overdevelopment of the site.

That’s of interest not only because county planners rejected the plans on that basis, but An Bord Pleanala’s inspector also recommended refusal on similar grounds.

In its refusal order, the board said that with an appropriate layout, the site could accommodate development of the scale proposed or even greater.