An Bord Pleanala refuses permission to turn home at College Road into apartments

Published:

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission to turn home at College Road into apartments
An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for plans to transform a home at College Road into apartments.

The plans would have involved 134 College Road, a three-story house which sits near the junction of College Road and Lough Atalia.


The plans, led by Jerrard Nestor, were rejected by county planners in July – and An Bord Pleanala has now upheld that decision.

Among the reasons given are that it would be out of character with the area, and planned balconies would compromise the future development of an adjoining property.

