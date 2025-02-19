  • Services

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for unauthorized carpark at Tuam Road medical centre

Published:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for the retention of an unauthorised carpark at a medical centre in the city.

The car park was created in front of the Galway Primary Care Centre at the IDA Small Business Park off the Tuam Road.

It was argued that the development – previously a grassy area – was needed to support increased patient demand.

City planners had refused retention permission due to potential impact on local traffic and road safety.

Now, An Bord Pleanala has also refused permission on similar grounds, meaning the car park will have to be removed.

