  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea

Published:

An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea
Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a guesthouse in Loughrea.

The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existing derelict home at Athenry Road demolished and replaced with a two-storey guesthouse.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The home is adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.

But county planners found the size and scale would amount to over-development of the site, and be out of character with the local area.

An Bord Pleanala has now refused the plans on appeal, finding it would constitute overdevelopment.

The post An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Minister to officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow

Minister Heather Humphreys will officially reopen Ballinasloe Town Hall Theatre tomorrow. €300,00...

no_space
Record number of people attend Emergency Department at UHG as further delays expected on new building

A record number of people attended the Emergency Department at UHG on Monday – with over 30...

no_space
Sean Canney says we have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the country

We have “sleep-walked” our way into putting unsuitable wind farms all over the countr...

no_space
Galway City launches cancer information campaign in Ukrainian

An initiative which sees vital information on cervical and breast cancer translated into Ukrainia...

no_space
HSE reps to attend Loughrea meeting on reopening of Day Care Centre

Representatives from the HSE are expected to attend a public meeting in Loughrea tomorrow in rela...

no_space
Local residents call for more zebra crossings along Salthill prom

There are calls for additional zebra crossings to be installed along the promenade in Salthill. C...

no_space
€7m funding announced for University of Galway flagship medical device programme

Seven million euro in funding has been announced for a flagship medical device programme at Unive...

no_space
City lifesaving patrols secure a new sponsor

Claddagh Watch river patrols have received a major funding boost ahead of launching its new ‘Get ...

no_space
Traffic and vacant houses the key challenges for City Council’s new Chief Executive

Tackling ongoing traffic congestion issues in Galway City and bringing vacant and derelict proper...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up