An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for guesthouse at derelict site in Loughrea
An Bord Pleanala has upheld the refusal of planning permission for a guesthouse in Loughrea.
The plans, led by Silver Task Ltd, would have seen an existing derelict home at Athenry Road demolished and replaced with a two-storey guesthouse.
The home is adjacant to the Loughrea Hotel and Spa.
But county planners found the size and scale would amount to over-development of the site, and be out of character with the local area.
An Bord Pleanala has now refused the plans on appeal, finding it would constitute overdevelopment.
