An Bord Pleanala refuses permission for expansion of West City Centre Park in Westside

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a major expansion of the West City Centre Retail Park in Westside.

The project is a new single-storey retail development that would’ve offered almost 1,900m2 of new floor space.

It would have been sited at the back of the current site, built at a right angle to – and connected with – the existing shops there.

But the project, led by Sodalitas Property Limited, was rejected by city planners last year – largely because they held it’s too low-density and not an efficient use of zoned land.

An Bord Pleanala has now also refused permission – for much the same reasons.

