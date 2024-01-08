An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for more than 100 new homes in Oranmore.

The project led by Corestone 16 Ltd would have seen a mix of homes and apartments built on the Coast Road close to the train station.





Caoimhe Killeen reports:

The post An Bord Pleanala refuses over 100 homes in Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.