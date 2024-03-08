  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island

Published:

An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island
Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has refused plans by Inishbofin Ferry to build accommodation for staff on the island.

The plans would’ve seen new ferry staff accommodation, offices and equipment storage built at a site on the east side of Inishbofin.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The plans were rejected by county planners last year – prompting an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, which has now rejected the plans for staff accommodation on similar grounds.

They found that Inishbofin Ferry failed to demonstrate a housing need at the specific location, and permission would contribute to “encroachment of random rural development”.

They also held that the proposed development would not effectively blend into the sensitive rural landscape.

The post An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Turnout between 7 and 10% so far in Galway on referendum vote

Latest figures show a turnout of between 7 and 10% in Galway on the referendum vote Referendum vo...

no_space
Students from 5 Galway schools presented with Special Irish Recognition Awards by University of Galway

34 students from 5 Galway schools have been honoured at a ceremony at the University of Galway fo...

no_space
3% turnout so far in Galway on referendum vote

There’s a 3% turnout so far in Galway on the referendum vote Voting is underway at 345 poll...

no_space
New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building

The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive b...

no_space
Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park

Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park. The long sought proj...

no_space
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms

A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...

no_space
Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today

Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8) This i...

no_space
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area

It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...

no_space
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste

Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up