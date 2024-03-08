An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has refused plans by Inishbofin Ferry to build accommodation for staff on the island.
The plans would’ve seen new ferry staff accommodation, offices and equipment storage built at a site on the east side of Inishbofin.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans were rejected by county planners last year – prompting an appeal to An Bord Pleanala, which has now rejected the plans for staff accommodation on similar grounds.
They found that Inishbofin Ferry failed to demonstrate a housing need at the specific location, and permission would contribute to “encroachment of random rural development”.
They also held that the proposed development would not effectively blend into the sensitive rural landscape.
The post An Bord Pleanala refuses Inishbofin Ferry plans to build staff accommodation on island appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Turnout between 7 and 10% so far in Galway on referendum vote
Latest figures show a turnout of between 7 and 10% in Galway on the referendum vote Referendum vo...
Students from 5 Galway schools presented with Special Irish Recognition Awards by University of Galway
34 students from 5 Galway schools have been honoured at a ceremony at the University of Galway fo...
3% turnout so far in Galway on referendum vote
There’s a 3% turnout so far in Galway on the referendum vote Voting is underway at 345 poll...
New OPW office in Headford described as impressive, efficient building
The newly opened OPW office in Headford has been described as a really efficient and impressive b...
Plans moving forward for new elective hospital at Merlin Park
Plans are moving forward for a new elective hospital planned at Merlin Park. The long sought proj...
Local Councillor claims out-of-control dogs wreaking havoc on farms
A local councillor is claiming out of control dogs are wreaking havoc on farms right across the c...
Referendum voting to take place at 345 Galway polling stations today
Referendum voting is to take place at 345 Galway polling stations all day today(Fri Mar 8) This i...
Salthill Fives set to provide economic boost for the area
It will be a two-in-a-row this summer for the revamped Salthill Fives soccer tournament with the ...
Galway Active Travel schemes becoming a byword for waste
Bradley Bytes - a sort of political column with Dara Bradley The publication of Galway’s Activ...