An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for a new whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna.
It follows appeals lodged by Friends of the Irish Environment and a local resident after county planners gave the green light last year.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Permission had been sought by Údarás na Gaeltachta on behalf of Drioglann Iarthar na Gaillimhe Teoranta.
And behind the ambitious multi-million euro project at Ionad Fiontraiochta Charna is Galway hurling legend Joe Connolly and his family.
The Cnoc Buí Whiskey Distillery & Heritage Centre would’ve also included a warehouse, café and shop.
But An Bord Pleanala has now refused permission on two grounds – treatment and disposal of effluent, as well as potential impact on nearby conservation sites.
The decision will no doubt be seen locally as a hammer blow, with the project heralded as a major boost to the local economy when first announced.
22965
The post An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Young people invited to Biodiversity workshops in Galway city
Biodiversity workshops geared toward young people are taking place in Galway city on the 22nd to ...
County planners refuse extension of permission for office development in heart of Oranmore
County planners have refused an extension of planning permission for an office development in the...
104th Claremorris Show this Sunday 4th August boasts wide list of attractions
The final countdown has begun for the 104th Claremorris Agricultural Show which takes place this ...
€4 million for Nun’s Island Theatre and Church House
Just shy of four million euro has been secured to renovate the Nuns Island Theatre and Church Hou...
High interest in Ladies Day competition as registration deadline approaches
Today is Ladies Day at the Galway Races, and entries for the competition have been flooding in. O...
Athenry training centre would be a game changer
Galway United rolled out the big guns this week to convince the Government to back its plans for ...
Nearly €100 million worth of ‘Irish wool’ sold by retailers is imported
ALMOST €100 million worth of so-called Irish woollen products sold in Ireland during the year are...
United’s dismal away run against Rovers continues
Sligo Rovers 2 Galway United 0 By Mike Rafferty at the Showgrounds GALWAY United's poor ...
It’s a nightmare for Galway footballers as chances spurned to capture Sam
Armagh 1-11 Galway 0-13 THE sense of anti-climax is overwhelming. An All-Ireland football f...