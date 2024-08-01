An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for a new whiskey distillery and heritage centre in Carna.

It follows appeals lodged by Friends of the Irish Environment and a local resident after county planners gave the green light last year.





Permission had been sought by Údarás na Gaeltachta on behalf of Drioglann Iarthar na Gaillimhe Teoranta.

And behind the ambitious multi-million euro project at Ionad Fiontraiochta Charna is Galway hurling legend Joe Connolly and his family.

The Cnoc Buí Whiskey Distillery & Heritage Centre would’ve also included a warehouse, café and shop.

But An Bord Pleanala has now refused permission on two grounds – treatment and disposal of effluent, as well as potential impact on nearby conservation sites.

The decision will no doubt be seen locally as a hammer blow, with the project heralded as a major boost to the local economy when first announced.

