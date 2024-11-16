  • Services

An Bord Pleanala overturns permission for outdoor roofing at Crowes Bar in Bohermore

An Bord Pleanala has overturned permission for outdoor roofing at a well known city pub.

City planners had originally approved retention permission for a perspex roof at Crowes Bar in Bohermore.

But local residents took an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

The roof in question already exists – and it was retention permission that was sought by Bohermore Ventures Ltd.

It covers an area between the main bar and the outdoor beer garden – which in itself is described as an unauthorised development.

But it’s been in place long enough that legally no enforcement action can be taken against it.

Crowe’s Bar argued that the roof allows customers to access both the beer garden and toilet facilities without being exposed to the elements.

During a visit, an inspector from An Bord Pleanala observed the area being used as a smoking area and for the consumption of drinks, with tables and chairs set out.

The higher planning authority has now refused retention permission on several grounds.

They include its links to the unauthorised beer garden – with the board stating that allowing the roof would consolidate and intensify that use.

Also noted was the potential for the roof to give rise to excessive noise likely to cause significant nuisance to nearby residents.

