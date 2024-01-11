An Bord Pleanala overturns grant of permission for 186-bed hotel in Briarhill

After almost two years of deliberation, An Bord Pleanala has refused permission for a 186-bed hotel at Briarhill.

The project, led by Parosi Developments Ltd, was originally given the green light by city planners in early 2022.





The 186-bed hotel would have been located at Briarhill Business Park, overlooking the junction of Bothar na dTreabh and Monivea Road.

The plans for the eight-story project were lodged in late 2020, and were approved by city planners in February 2022.

But appeals were lodged with an Bord Pleanala – one from a local resident, and another from a local business.

A core argument was the design and scale of the development being allegedly out of character with the area, and how that would impact on nearby businesses, services, and homes.

Initially, a planning inspector at An Bord Pleanala recommended approval of the project – but was over-ruled by a split decision from the board.

They held that the development would seriously injure the visual amenities of the area due to its density and height.

There is a policy that allows for greater height of scale outside areas identified in the 2021 Galway City Urban Density and Building Height Study.

But that demands exceptional design quality -a test the board felt the project would not meet, due to its scale, mass and form, and relationship to the surrounding area.

