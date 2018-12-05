An Bord Pleanala due to reach decision on Galway Hospice plan by April

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A decision on a controversial plan to build a new Galway Hospice building in the Merlin Park area may not be reached until April.

An oral hearing on the plan took place at the Connacht Hotel in the city yesterday (Tues) where the applicant, three appellants and observers made their submissions.

The project, which would involve a daycare and residential healthcare unit would have a focus on palliative care services at a site in the Merlin Park area.

Galway Hospice argues the site is ideal as it is adjacent to an acute hospital and provides a quiet space where patients can have peace and tranquillity.

Opponents argue the plan goes against sustainable development at the only EU habitat of its kind in the city and that vital biodiversity will be lost.

