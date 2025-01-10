An Bord Pleanala clears way for new school for The Bish in Dangan

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new school for The Bish in Dangan.

The new school would cater to a thousand students and be built at a greenfield site in Dangan, beside the University of Galway.

It would consist of several blocks of varying heights, with a multi-purpose hall, five ball courts, amphitheatre space, and courtyard gardens.

City planners greenlit the project last June, following some redesigns due to initial conflict with the Galway City Ring Road project.

But local residents and other parties took an appeal to An Bord Pleanala.

Among their concerns were traffic volumes, the N59 and nearby estates being used as setdown areas, and lack of public transport options.

It was also claimed the site is too small with no capacity for future development – and amounts to a short-term plan that is a poor investment for the future.

But An Bord Pleanala has now given the green light, subject to a number of conditions.