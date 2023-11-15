An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry.
The plans were approved by Galway County Council last July despite objections from local residents.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
The plans involve the change of use of a retail unit formerly known as Fahy’s Centra at North Gate Street.
One objection from a local resident said they’re already “sandwiched” between public houses, and experience people urinating in their doorway.
They also claimed the street is like an “ashtray” as publicans don’t clean the street after their customers.
Ultimately, they argued a medieval street is not an appropriate site for a new betting shop, as there are two existing shops in Athenry town within “a stones throw” of each other.
It was further claimed that neither of those shops add anything to the fabric or aesthetic of the town
An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the grant of permission with revised conditions.
An inspector found it wouldn’t result in excessive concentration, wouldn’t impact negatively on the vitality or viability of the town centre, nor would it have an adverse impact on residences in the area.
The post An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fresh demands on Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” anti-social behavior in city
Fresh demands are being levelled against the Galway Garda Chief over “barbaric” incid...
Galway Port on track for another “record” year amid wind turbine boom
Galway Port had a “record” 2022 – and it’s on track to deliver similar or...
Public meeting to discuss stopping planned telecommunications mast in Aughrim
A public meeting will take place in Aughrim tomorrow to discuss stopping a planned telecommunicat...
Funding for homeless support service for Traveller women in Galway city and Tuam
Funding has been secured for the establishment of homeless support services for Traveller women i...
Person taken to UHG following road crash in Oranmore
A person has been taken to UHG following a road crash in Oranmore. The three vehicle incident hap...
ESB still working to restore power to hundreds of homes across Galway
The ESB is still working to restore power to hundreds of homes in East Galway in the aftermath of...
Ballinasloe Councillors want to see a proactive approach to flood relief schemes
Ballinasloe Councillors are pushing for a proactive approach to flood relief schemes in the area,...
Ryan Tubridy to turn on Christmas lights in Clifden
Ryan Turbidy will be turning on the Christmas lights in Clifden. He’ll be lighting up with ...
County’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing to be located in Tuam
The county’s first Public Private Partnership for social housing is to be located in Tuam w...