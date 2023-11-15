  • Services

An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry

Published:

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry.

The plans were approved by Galway County Council last July despite objections from local residents.


The plans involve the change of use of a retail unit formerly known as Fahy’s Centra at North Gate Street.

One objection from a local resident said they’re already “sandwiched” between public houses, and experience people urinating in their doorway.

They also claimed the street is like an “ashtray” as publicans don’t clean the street after their customers.

Ultimately, they argued a medieval street is not an appropriate site for a new betting shop, as there are two existing shops in Athenry town within “a stones throw” of each other.

It was further claimed that neither of those shops add anything to the fabric or aesthetic of the town

An Bord Pleanala has now upheld the grant of permission with revised conditions.

An inspector found it wouldn’t result in excessive concentration, wouldn’t impact negatively on the vitality or viability of the town centre, nor would it have an adverse impact on residences in the area.

The post An Bord Pleanala clears way for new Boyle Sports betting shop in Athenry appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

