An Bord Pleanala clears way for major residential development at former O’ Higgins site in Shantalla

An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a major development at the former O’ Higgins site in Shantalla.

The project was originally approved by city planners – but an appeal was lodged with the higher planning authority by local residents.


The plans involve the demolition of the existing store and storage yard, and construction of a new apartment block.

There would be mostly two-bed units, with some single-bed and a handful of three-bed units.

The plans attracted an enormous amount of submissions from local residents – their issues ranged from potential traffic hazards, to the development being overbearing and out of character with the area.

A redesign saw the number of apartments reduced from 86 to 74, and a planned creche and commercial element were removed from the plans.

City planners ultimately granted permission this time last year, but limited the project to 70 apartments, and ordered the exclusion of a third floor in one corner of the development.

That prompted local residents to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, which has now granted approval with revised conditions.

The permission is for 74 apartments – because it gives the green light for the third floor on the north-western corner that was previously omitted by city planners.

