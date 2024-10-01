An Bord Pleanala clears way for controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea
An Bord Pleanala has cleared the way for a controversial telecommunications mast in Monivea.
The 27m mast, which would be based on the grounds of Monivea rugby club, sparked considerable debate in the local community.
From the start, there’s been significant local opposition to the plans, which Monivea Rugby Club says will ensure high-speed broadband in the local area.
When planning was sought from Galway County Council in 2022, there was an avalanche of objections on a variety of grounds.
They ranged from impacts on public health and local property values, to alleged threats to local wildlife and woodland.
Some argued it was completely unnecessary, despite Eir, Vodafone and Three attesting to the poor existing coverage in the area.
