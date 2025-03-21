  • Services

Services

no_space

no_space

An Bord Pleanala approves upgrade and expansion of Woodquay Park

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala approves upgrade and expansion of Woodquay Park
Share story:

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has approved a project to upgrade and expand Woodquay Park in the city.

The plan’s led by Galway City Council and aims to transform the space into a modern public park.

It includes redesigned landscaping and seating areas, improved lighting, an events space, new pedestrian crossings, and planting of new trees.

There will be a net loss of 11 existing car-parking spaces due to the redesign.

With planning permission now secured, it’s expected works will get underway later this year.

320938

More like this:
no_space
Push to rename Western Distributor Road as active travel plans moving forward

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA city councillor is pushing for the Western Distribu...

no_space
Survey asks if public would pay higher ticket price to see Palás cinema reopened

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMA new survey is asking if the public would pay higher...

no_space
Significant reduction in new homes being built in Galway so far this year

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FMThere has been a significant reduction in the number ...

no_space
Not a cent levied on Galway city’s derelict sites

Not a single cent has ever been collected by Galway City Council in derelict site levies. The ...

no_space
Cllr loses his planning battle with neighbour

City Councillor Mike Crowe has lost his planning battle against a neighbour, whose unauthorised r...

no_space
Creggs retain title to seal first leg of potential double

Connemara 10 Creggs 28 By Mike Rafferty in Clifden The rugby season might be winding dow...

no_space
Exploring light through music with ConTempo Quartet

Galway Music Residency is exploring the biodiversity issue of ‘Light’  in its next concert, on Ap...

no_space
Derek Landy signing copy of latest book

Award-winning and bestselling author of the Skulduggery Pleasant series, Derek Landy, will be in ...

no_space
School ‘cycle bus’ calls for removal of dangers to children

Members of a school ‘cycle bus’ have welcomed Active Travel works at Sea Road but said their dail...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up