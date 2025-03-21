An Bord Pleanala approves upgrade and expansion of Woodquay Park

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

An Bord Pleanala has approved a project to upgrade and expand Woodquay Park in the city.

The plan’s led by Galway City Council and aims to transform the space into a modern public park.

It includes redesigned landscaping and seating areas, improved lighting, an events space, new pedestrian crossings, and planting of new trees.

There will be a net loss of 11 existing car-parking spaces due to the redesign.

With planning permission now secured, it’s expected works will get underway later this year.

