An Bord Pleanala approves private airstrip in Dunmore despite local objection

Published:

  • Author:

An Bord Pleanala approves private airstrip in Dunmore despite local objection
An Bord Pleanala has approved a private airstrip in Dunmore – despite a strong local objection.

County planners originally granted approval earlier this year for continued use at lands at Carrowntryla.

But that prompted an appeal to An Bord Pleanala on a wide range of grounds – including a claim that it was causing annoyance, nuisance and stress.

Planning permission for the private airstrip in an agricultural field was first secured in 2011 following an appeal to An Bord Pleanála.

Earlier this year a fresh application for continued use by John Reddington was approved by county planners, despite a comprehensive local objection.

In a local submission, the airstrip was described as causing annoyance, nuisance and stress.

It claimed the airstrip has been used by unauthorised planes, and it’s been extended closer to their home in the past without planning permission.

It’s also alleged that whether deliberately or otherwise, the applicant’s plane “persistently” passes directly over their home and sheds during takeoff and landing.

After county planners approved the project, the local resident then lodged an appeal with An Bord Pleanala – which has now ruled it can go ahead.

Among the conditions attached are that the airstrip cannot be used for commercial purposes, or by any plane other than the one registered to the applicant.

