An Bord Pleanala approves Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road despite resident objections

Published:

  • Avatar
  • Author:

    ~ 1 minutes read

An Bord Pleanala has upheld approval for a high-rise Primary Care Centre at Seamus Quirke Road, despite objections by local residents.

The centre would be eight storeys in height and would be build on a site across from the Westside Playing Fields.

The site is known as the “Seamus Quirke Road Regeneration Site”.

An overall masterplan envisions healthcare, apartments, student accommodation, offices and retail offerings, all built around a core public space.

The proposed Primary Care Centre would include a pharmacy and café, and the plans would also see a Túsla building and an ambulance base built on the site.

City planners had previously identified issues with the original plans, prompting some redesign of the PCC itself, as well as the Túsla building.

And considerable local objections were lodged raising a wide range of concerns.

Among them were claims the height of the new health centre would be excessive and there is no reason for the scale and density proposed.

But An Bord Pleanala has now given the green light, with some relatively minor revisions.

