  • Services

Services

An Bord Pleanala approves major housing development in Rahoon

Published:

An Bord Pleanala approves major housing development in Rahoon
Share story:

An Bord Pleanala has approved a major housing development in Rahoon.

The development of 144 homes on a site to the south of Letteragh road will be a mix of houses, duplex units and apartments, as well as a creche.


(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The project was initially rejected by city planners last year, prompting an appeal by developer Cairn Homes Properties Limited.

An Bord Pleanala’s inspector also recommended refusal – but was overruled by the board, who have now granted permission with 24 conditions attached.

They include that developed be carried out on a phased basis, to ensure timely provision of services for future occupants.

The post An Bord Pleanala approves major housing development in Rahoon appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

More like this:
no_space
Water outages in Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin due to burst watermain

Residents and businesses in the Spiddal, Furbo and Inverin areas are being advised to expect wate...

no_space
New ‘Hydrocurtain’ at Eglinton Canal proving effective at tackling rubbish in waterway

A new ‘hydrocurtain’ installed at Eglinton Canal is proving extremely effective at ta...

no_space
Waiting times for eye tests for Galway paediatric patients dramatically drop

Eye test waiting times for paediatric patients in Galway have been reduced dramatically from 2 ye...

no_space
Election candidate reveals personal tragedy that drove her to enter political life

When Helen Ogbu arrived in Galway as a refugee in 2005, running for election was not on top of he...

no_space
Forensic approach to helping Tuam Mother and Baby Home families reach closure

One of the first people Daniel MacSweeney (pictured) met after his appointment as the Director of...

no_space
Garda appeal after woman dies at UHG following crash in Menlo earlier this month

A woman has died at UHG, ten days after the car she was a passenger in entered the water at Menlo...

no_space
Woman in her 30s dies following Galway crash

The passenger in a car which ended up overturned in water in Menlo in Galway ten days ago has die...

no_space
Silicon Valley CEO to lead an event at Platform 94 tomorrow

The Chief Executive and Managing Partner of a leading Silicon Valley investment firm will lead an...

no_space
Work to start on resurfacing areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park

Work is to start this week on resurfacing work in areas of the walkway around Doughiska Park. Cou...

Sign Up To get Weekly Sports UPDATES

© Copyright 2023 - Ourside Agency

Go Up