An Bord Pleanala approves housing development in Rahoon

An Bord Pleanala has approved a housing development in Rahoon.

The project would see a vacant house at a site on the western side of Letteragh Road demolished and replaced with 26 homes across three blocks.

City planners approved the project last year, but a local resident then lodged an appeal to the higher planning authority.

An Bord Pleanala has now given the green light, finding the project would be in character with the area, and wouldn’t present any traffic or pedestrian risks.

