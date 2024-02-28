An Bord Pleanala has approved a housing development in Clifden, that was originally rejected by county planners.

The project, led by TML Properties Ltd, would see 27 homes built at Westport Road across several blocks.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The plans were rejected in late 2022 on environmental grounds.

An Bord Pleanala has now granted permission with some revised conditions.

The post An Bord Pleanala approves housing development in Clifden appeared first on Galway Bay FM.