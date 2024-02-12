An Bord Pleanala approves expansion at Athenry Mart
An Bord Pleanala has approved an expansion at Athenry Mart.
The project to build a two story extension to their existing office accommodation was originally approved by county planners in late 2022.
But it was appealed to An Bord Pleanala by local residents who raised a range of potential issues.
They included traffic hazards, overdevelopment of the site, and impact on residential amenity.
An Bord Pleanala has now approved the plans with some revised conditions.
