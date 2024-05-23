  • Services

An Bord Pleanala approves CPO for Oranmore lands to build new secondary school

An Bord Pleanala approves CPO for Oranmore lands to build new secondary school
An Bord Pleanala has approved a compulsory purchase order to acquire lands in Oranmore for a new secondary school.

The land is located at Coast Road, around 1km from Oranmore village.


The site at Coast Road is 8km east of Galway City, and 1km north-west from the centre of Oranmore.

It’s located beside the existing Costa Na Mara estate on the edge of the village – and is occupied by a vacant, small single storey building and shed.

The site would be used to build a new secondary school for Galway Educate Together, with capacity for one thousand students.

The school would occupy just a portion of the site, and the rest would later be used by Galway County Council for social housing.

The total cost of the land is around €7m.

An Bord Pleanala has now approved the CPO process without modification.

