An Bord Pleanala approves clearance works on Rossaveal stream to prevent flooding of sportsground
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has approved clearance works on Rossaveal stream in Connemara.
The works will be carried out on a section alongside Rossaveel GAA grounds, which has previously flooded due to overgrowth in the water.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
As is the case with many projects in Connemara, the main hurdle is environmental considerations.
And An Bord Pleanala had to examine the project with a wide range of EU directives in mind.
The plan itself is simple – the removal of vegetation and blockages along an 800m stretch of Rossaveal Stream, also known as Cashla River.
Certain sections have become completely overgrown downstream of the sports grounds, leading to water backing up and flooding the pitch.
An Bord Pleanala has now approved the plans with relatively routine conditions when carrying out works of this type in sensitive areas.
Once they begin, it’s expected the works will take a few days to complete.
The post An Bord Pleanala approves clearance works on Rossaveal stream to prevent flooding of sportsground appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Fake or Fact – You Decide: Episode 8
On the final episode, we take a look back at all the highlights and themes throughout Fake or Fac...
Status yellow rain warning for Galway this afternoon
Galway is in for another wet day, with a status yellow rain warning coming into effect later toda...
Galway city and county sees higher than average rent inflation
Rents in both Galway city and county are rising at a faster rate than the national average in the...
Long-established Galway book bindery marks half a century
It’s a thriving Galway business that has created gifts for a pope, an American president and Irel...
Shane Dolphin confirms run for Fine Gael ticket
A former member of Fine Gael’s national executive and current chairman of the party in Galway Eas...
Hundreds of kids have no space in creche
As the new school year beckons, the Government has been urged this week to improve Early Years ca...
Gardai and Emergency Services attend Road Traffic Collision in Moycullen
Gardaí and emergency services attended a two-vehicle traffic collision that occurred at approxima...
Hands Across The Corrib Event scheduled for this afternoon is postponed.
The organisers of the Corrib Beo event “Hands Across The Corrib” at Knockferry and Ki...
New Rail services to and from Galway come into effect from tomorrow
A new timetable that will see up to five additional weekday services on the Heuston/Galway route ...