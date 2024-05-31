An Bord Pleanala approves 70 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore

An Bord Pleanala has approved the construction of 70 new homes in Oranmore.

This time last year, Galway County Council refused permission for the project on a site at Oranhill.





It’s located on the boundary of the existing Coill Clocha estate, close to the mini roundabout at Limerick Road.

Among the reasons were refusal were the potential impact on the road network, lack of green and open space, and impact on visual amenities of the area.

BRTW Oranmore 2 Limited has now received the green light from An Bord Pleanala.

