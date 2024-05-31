An Bord Pleanala approves 70 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An Bord Pleanala has approved the construction of 70 new homes in Oranmore.
This time last year, Galway County Council refused permission for the project on a site at Oranhill.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
It’s located on the boundary of the existing Coill Clocha estate, close to the mini roundabout at Limerick Road.
Among the reasons were refusal were the potential impact on the road network, lack of green and open space, and impact on visual amenities of the area.
BRTW Oranmore 2 Limited has now received the green light from An Bord Pleanala.
316265
The post An Bord Pleanala approves 70 new homes at Oranhill in Oranmore appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Ceremony officially christens new bridge across Salmon Weir ‘Droichead an Dochas’
The new bridge across the Salmon Weir in the city has been officially christened this afternoon a...
Claims badly-needed upgrade works on N59 from Clifden to Leenane “completely forgotten about”
Badly needed upgrades on the N59 between Clifden and Leenane seem to be “completely forgott...
Approval for 39 vacant and derelict homes to be returned to market across Galway
39 derelict or vacant properties across Galway are to be returned to the market through €6m alloc...
Dáil hears some Galway social homes in harrowing condition due to lack of maintenance staff
Some social housing tenants across Galway are living in harrowing conditions due to a lack of mai...
60 week wait time for some podiatry services at Merlin Park Hospital
The wait at the Podiatry Clinic in Merlin Park Hospital can be up to 60 weeks. This is due to the...
Magic and flying feathers in store as Circa return with Duck Pond
Australian company Circa will return to Galway this summer when Duck Pond, their unique take on S...
Minor hurlers make short work of limited Waterford
Galway 2-16 Waterford 1-6 THE lack of jeopardy in this year’s provincial minor hurling cham...
Galway social housing scheme wins prize in construction industry awards
A city social housing scheme has carried off a top prize in the Irish Construction Excellence Awa...
Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell enjoys socialising in Galway
Hollywood funnyman Will Ferrell was spotted out and about in Galway this week taking in the sight...