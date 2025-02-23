Éamon Ó Cuív receives Gradam an Uachtaráin at Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Fheis

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It was a night of celebration for Éamon Ó Cuív as he received the Gradam an Uachtaráin last night at the Conradh na Gaeilge Ard Fheis held in Whites Hotel in Wexford.

Gradam an Uachtaráin is an annual award, selected and presented by the president each year to a member of the Irish language or Gaeltacht community who makes a tremendous impact on the Irish language.

A former minister for Community, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs among other appointments during his 32 years as a TD, Éamon Ó Cuív first enrolled as a member of Conradh na Gaeilge while he was a University student.

He is recognised as one of the foremost politicians of his time who advocated for the development of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht and during his time as Minister with responsibility for the Gaeltacht, he played a central role in the development of the 20 Year Strategy for the Irish Language, in the introduction of the Official Languages Act and in the subsequent establishment of the Office of An Coimisinéir Teanga, amongst many other achievements.

O’Cuiv was presented with the Gradam an Uachtaráin last night at the delegates’ dinner which brought the Ard-Fheis to a close.