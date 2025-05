This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Former Minister and Galway West TD Éamon Ó Cuív has been appointed to the new seven-person Commemorations Advisory Committee.

It will assume an important advisory role, supporting Government and key stakeholders in the planning and delivery of commemorative events.

The committee, which will be chaired by former broadcaster Bryan Dobson, was announced today by Minister for Media and Culture Patrick O’Donovan