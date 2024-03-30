American High School Band on exchange in Ballinasloe this weekend
Published:
-
-
Author: Sport GBFM
~ 1 minutes read
Reeths-Puffer High School Band from Michigan in the US and the Ballinasloe Town Band will be collaborating to perform a free concert tomorrow, Easter Sunday
Ballinasloe’s Town Hall Theatre will be the American band’s first stop on their tour.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
They’ll be performing works from both sides of the Atlantic during this cross-cultural collaboration.
The concert is free to attend and starts at 7.30pm on Easter Sunday.
The post American High School Band on exchange in Ballinasloe this weekend appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
Concerns over “languishing” major relief road project in Ballinasloe
Concerns are being raised over the “languishing” nature of a project to build a major...
Glenamaddy and Dunmore Drama Groups qualify for All-Ireland Drama Finals
The Glenamaddy Players and Dunmore Amateur Dramatic Society are celebrating this afternoon after ...
Two men arrested in connection with major fire in Rosscahill released without charge
Two men arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released without charge....
Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign to host city rally tomorrow
The Galway Palestine Solidarity Campaign is to host a rally in the city tomorrow to mark Palestin...
Dexter cows to spend extra month in Ballyloughane as biodiversity project proves fruitful
The grazing of Dexter cows in Ballyloughane in Renmore is to be extended – as their presenc...
Two women arrested in connection with Rosscahill fire released without charge
Two women who were arrested in connection with a major fire in Rosscahill have been released with...
Young Connemara man named as victim of Roscommon road crash
The young Connemara man who died in a road crash in Co Roscommon on Wednesday night has been name...
Green light for major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra
The green light has been given for a major €45m office campus in Knocknacarra. McDonogh Capital I...
Plans lodged for significant housing development in Moycullen
Plans have been lodged for a significant housing development in Moycullen. The project led by Sol...