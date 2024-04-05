  • Services

American Ambassador visits Marine Institute’s national headquarters in Oranmore

Published:

The American Ambassador to Ireland, Claire Cronin, has visited the Marine Institute’s national headquarters in Oranmore.

The aim of the Ambassador’s visit is to mark the strong ties in ocean science and technology that exist between the two nations which are connected by the North Atlantic Ocean.


The visit provided an opportunity for Ambassador Cronin to tour the Institute’s state-of-the-art facilities and gain insights into the scientific programmes and capabilities

These include research vessel operations, ocean observation and seabed mapping, marine ecosystem monitoring, climate science, and supports for the development of a sustainable ocean economy.

