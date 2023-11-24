  • Services

Alternative water supply being arranged in Portumna

Published:

An alternative water supply is being arranged in Portumna as work continues on repairing a fault at the Treatment Plant

It’s being installed at the car park close to Concannon’s Hardware in Killimor Village, and will remain in place until tomorrow


Consumers are reminded to use their own clean and sanitised potable containers when taking water

Uisce Éireann anticipates that the water supply will begin to return by this evening

However, it can take a number of hours for the reservoirs and water network to refill

Generally, it takes approximately two to three hours for the water supply to return to normal

The post Alternative water supply being arranged in Portumna appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

