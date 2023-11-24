Alternative water supply being arranged in Portumna
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
An alternative water supply is being arranged in Portumna as work continues on repairing a fault at the Treatment Plant
It’s being installed at the car park close to Concannon’s Hardware in Killimor Village, and will remain in place until tomorrow
Consumers are reminded to use their own clean and sanitised potable containers when taking water
Uisce Éireann anticipates that the water supply will begin to return by this evening
However, it can take a number of hours for the reservoirs and water network to refill
Generally, it takes approximately two to three hours for the water supply to return to normal
