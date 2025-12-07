ALONE representatives to speak at East Galway Speakers meeting

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

ALONE representatives, Paul Igoe and Fidelma Loftus, will speak about volunteering for that organisation, at a meeting of East Galway Speakers at Comworks, Loughrea, tomorrow night at 8pm.

The Christmas themed meeting which welcomes guests, will also feature prepared speeches from two members of the Loughrea club. One of whom, Beth Davis-Reinhold is based in Maryland in the United States.

East Galway Speakers meets on the second and fourth Monday of each month, throughout the year.