Almost €7m funding for medtech project involving two Galway firms

Funding of almost €7m has been announced for a major medtech project involving two Galway firms.

The funding has been released under the latest call of the Government’s Technologies Innovation Fund.





The project is called Solascope – and city-based Tympany Medical and Inverin-based Invermed Teoranta are part of a consortium behind it.

It’s creating a revolutionary new sterile and self-cleaning surgical endoscope to improve outcomes of minimally invasive procedures.

The other partners are Royal College of Surgeons Ireland and the National College of Art and Design.

