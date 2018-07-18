Almost €6m secured for 30 social homes in Moycullen

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost six million euro in funding has been secured for the construction of 30 new social homes in Moycullen.

The funding is being allocated to Galway County Council under the Local Authority Housing Construction Programme of Rebuilding Ireland by the Department of Housing, Planning and Local Government.

The houses will be located at Gort Uí Lochainn on the Spiddal Road and will comprise a mix of 19 two-bedroom homes and 11 three-bedroom homes.

Junior Minister and Galway West TD Seán Kyne says the project is among a number of developments in Galway which are increasing the supply of housing.

