Almost €6m funding announced to support Irish language at An Taibhdhearc

Funding of almost €6m has been announced today for An Taibhdearc in Galway City.

Junior Minister Patrick O’Donovan made the announcement at the theatre this afternoon as part of a €20m funding package for the Irish language and the Gaeltacht.





A further €15m will support various Irish language schemes nationwide – including €2m to support the use of Irish in Gaeltacht businesses.

Dr Siobhán Nic Fhlannchadha, Chairperson of the Board at An Taibhdearc, told Josh Byrne this is great news for our bilingual city.

