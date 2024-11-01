Almost 600 student beds in new Terryland complex

By Brendan Carroll

Almost 600 student bedrooms will be provided in a major new apartments development planned for the Terryland area.

The plans have been revealed just weeks after another 257-bedroom student apartments development in the same area was given the green light by An Bord Pleanála.

The latest proposed development, on a six-acre site on the Coolough Road, will see the construction of 84 apartments arranged in seven blocks, ranging in height from two to five storeys.

The site is located on the western side of the Coolough Road, a short distance from its junction with the Dyke Road, next to the Caislin housing estate. It is described as being a 15-minute walk or a five-minute cycle ride from the University of Galway.

While the accommodation is described as student accommodation, the proposed scheme will be utilised for short-term visitor letting during the summer months.

More than half of the apartments, 46 in all, will contain seven ensuite bedrooms, and there will be 23 units with eight ensuite bedrooms,.

There will be a further six units of six ensuite bedrooms, eight units containing five ensuite bedrooms and one unit with four ensuite bedrooms, bringing the total number of beds in the complex to 568.

All will have communal living space in each unit, and 61 bed spaces will be designed for students with disabilities.

Also part of the plans is a small shop and a café, a laundry, TV room and gym along with communal open space and outdoor recreational areas.

Provision is made for 422 bicycle spaces, but there will be only 16 carparking spaces provided – for summer use outside the academic term by visitors, who will also be able to use the hard-surfaced amenity areas as additional car parking spaces.

The company behind the proposals, McHugh Property Holdings Limited, has applied for planning permission for the Large Scale Residential Development, which will also involve the demolition of two existing dwellings and improvements to the Dyke Road.

Pictured: Computer-generated image of how the latest proposed student accommodation on Coolough Road will look.