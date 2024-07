476 older patients across Galway have avoided unnesssary trips to the Emergency Department in the past year through a new HSE service.

The HSE’S Pathfinder Programme launched in Galway last June with a clinicial team of occupational therapists and physiotherapists in Galway University Hospital and Merlin Park.





(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});

The team respond to 999 or 122 calls for people over the age of 65 alongside advanced paramedics and make home assessments.

Almost 81% of these assessments have resulted in the patient being safe and well at home, with the service also ensuring the patient has access to alternative pathways of care.

The post Almost 500 patients in Galway avoid unnecessary emergency department trips through HSE service appeared first on Galway Bay FM.