Almost 400 objections against now refused wind farm near Killimordaly

Almost 400 objections were lodged against a planned wind farm near Killimordaly, which was refused permission this week.

The major development would’ve been based on lands around Killimordaly and Attymon, with a blade tip height of up to 185m.

Although permission was only sought in September, a “Killimordaily Windfarm Opposition Committee” had already been well established at that point.

And reflecting their determination, shortly after county planners began assessing the project, the objections started to cascade in.

All in all, there were hundreds of submissions, ranging from simple statements to in-depth analysis.

Broadly, the concerns included impact on the landscape, destruction of habitats and bogland, property devaluation, water pollution and possible health effects.

The plans were rejected by county planners this week on various grounds, primarily the impact on the local road network.

But the developer still has several weeks to lodge an appeal with An Bord Pleanala, if it so choses.

