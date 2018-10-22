Almost 3 per cent of Galway council-owned homes remain vacant

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3 per cent of council-owned homes in the city and county remain vacant.

A report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which oversees local authorities, says councils need to improve the time it takes to re-let a property.

More than 3,600 council houses are lying empty across the country in the midst of the housing crisis.

