Almost 3 per cent of Galway council-owned homes remain vacant

By
Our Reporter
-

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Almost 3 per cent of council-owned homes in the city and county remain vacant.
A report from the National Oversight and Audit Commission, which oversees local authorities, says councils need to improve the time it takes to re-let a property.
More than 3,600 council houses are lying empty across the country in the midst of the housing crisis.
Tune in to Galway Bay fm news for more details…

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR