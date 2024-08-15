Almost 2 thousand children under age of 3 on waiting lists for creches across Galway
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 1 minutes read
Almost 2 thousand children under the age of 3 are on waiting lists for creches across Galway.
The figures are supplied by Early Childhood Ireland, which is urging the Government to increase capacity in the upcoming budget.
(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
Early Childhood says every child in Ireland should have the right to access high-quality early years and school age care.
But it warns this isn’t happening due to a lack of proper planning.
In Galway, there are now 377 kids under the age of one on creche waiting lists, compared to just five available places.
When it comes to children between one and two, that figure jumps to 855, with just sixteen free places.
And there are a further 682 kids between two and three on waiting lists, compared to 161 open spaces.
Ahead of the budget, Early Childhood Ireland is asking Government to publish a five-year plan with new investment targets.
It’s also calling for improved family leave entitlements, and to give priority to the pay of graduates working in early years and school age care settings
The post Almost 2 thousand children under age of 3 on waiting lists for creches across Galway appeared first on Galway Bay FM.
More like this:
€300,000 for recreation and maintenance works at Galway parks
Over €300,000 is being spread out across parks in Galway for maintenance and recreational works. ...
Parents say train timetable changes mean chaos for Renmore and Oranmore students going to Athenry
Changes to the train timetable are posing major difficulties for families in Renmore and Oranmore...
Galway TD Ciaran Cannon slams RSA for ‘over-promotion of driving’
Galway East TD Ciaran Cannon is criticising the Road Safety Authority for what’s being desc...
€8K affordability gap for first time buyers on good income in Galway
A couple on a good income are still almost 8 thousand euro short when trying to buy a three-bedro...
Hard to see the justification for Croker ticket price hike
A Different View with Dave O’Connell For all of those giving out about the price of All-Irelan...
Own a slice of Galway history
It was built over a century ago as a boarding school for young ladies – but Mount Eaton House was...
Glass act celebrates giants of trad music
Arts Week with Judy Murphy Music legends Séamus Begley and Desmond O’Halloran might be gone fr...
No red carpet when Reagan came to town
by Brendan Speedie Smith As the highlight of the celebrations to mark 500 years since Galway w...
Conventions show the big guns on an election footing
World of Politics with Harry McGee The Maynooth political geographer Adrian Kavanagh put up a ...