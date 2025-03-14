Almost €180 thousand of cocaine seized in Loughrea

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

Almost €180 thousand worth of cocaine has been seized in Loughrea.

It follows a search of seven properties in the town this morning.

At one, Gardaí found 2.5 kilos of cocaine using a Garda Dog – as well as €4 thousand in cash.

At another property, they found almost €4 thousand worth of cocaine as well as drug equipment – while smaller amounts of cocaine and cannabis were found elsewhere.

Two men, aged in their 20’s and 40’s, were arrested but later released – and a file will now be prepared for the DPP.