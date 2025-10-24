  • Services

All systems go for Macnas Halloween parade this Sunday

This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

The Macnas Halloween parade is set to take place this Sunday at 5:30pm and we can except the signature creative and electric energy.

This year’s theme is An Treunn The Summoning Of The Lost, inspired by a long-lost tale by Dracula author Bram Stoker, which deals with habitat loss.

Co-Artistic director of ANU productions Louise Lowe Is parade director and Owen Boss is lead designer.

The route of the parade is from the University of Galway, through the city center via the Salmon Weir Bridge, Eglington Street, Shop Street, and Mainguard Street, and ends in the Claddagh.

Our reporter Saoirse Duhan today went along to the rehearsal space in Fisheries Field for a look behind the scenes, and talked to exceutive director Johnny O’Reilly , costume designer Sheri White and performer Eveet Peak

