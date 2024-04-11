  • Services

All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór

All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór
The Aran Islands half-marathon takes place on Inis Mór this weekend.

The Aer Arann sponsored event takes place from tomorrow until Sunday.


The funds raised will go to the Mater Hospital Foundation to prevent Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndromes.

Also known as SADS, it affects one person under 35 each week in Ireland.

The money raised will go towards genetic testing equipment to diagnose hidden heart conditions.

The post All systems go for Aran Islands half-marathon on Inis Mór appeared first on Galway Bay FM.

