This article first appeared on Galway Bay FM

It’s all systems go at the University of Galway for this year’s RAG Week, which gets underway today.

The Raise and Give campaign is aimed at raising funds for the Galway Rape Crisis Centre and Galway Autism Partnership.

Extra Garda patrols will take place in Galway city and Gardaí are reminding students to be mindful of others and to be safe.

Community Policing Gardaí has liaised with the universities, student unions, resident and community groups, publicans, off-licence operators and Galway City Council.

Members will be actively visiting licensed premises, and there will be extra patrols from the Garda Community Policing Unit, Drug Unit and Roads Policing Units.

Events will run until Friday, with activities such as a Firewalk, a charity auction, and a 5KM fun run taking place.

Students Union President Faye Ní Dhomhnaill talks through the highlights of the week