All roads lead to Tony Burke Motors for its Commercial Vehicles showcase

Toyota dealer Tony Burke Motors is holding a Commercial Vehicles Open Week from Monday next, May 19, to Saturday May 24, at its showrooms in Ballybrit, on the outskirts of Galway City.

Motorists are invited to pay a visit to the dealership to explore and test drive Toyota’s range of commercial vehicles including the brand-new version of the legendary Toyota Land Cruiser: inspired by the original model, with the rugged design of a true icon, it combines timeless style with state-of-the-art technology.

The New Land Cruiser was unveiled in Ireland at the 2024 National Ploughing Championships, the new exterior design pays homage to the classic Land Cruiser. As the first all-new model in 15 years, this latest version combines retro aesthetics with cutting-edge technology and raw power, making it a standout choice for drivers tackling rugged, off-road terrain.

The highly sought after commercial model is priced from €57,192 (ex VAT). Toyota is expecting the commercial model of this iconic model to sell quickly, and potential customers are urged to place their orders early to avoid disappointment.

Tony Burke Motoros also has the iconic Toyota Hilux available for test drive. Hilux has powered people to the most remote locations on the planet for more than half a century, tackling every kind of terrain. This latest model is tougher, stronger, and more powerful than ever, taking the iconic Hilux name to the next level.

Perfect for a wide range of trades and businesses are the new Proace City Van and the new Corolla Professional Van.

Compact and versatile, the Proace City is the perfect van for a wide range of trades and businesses. With two length options, there’s no need to compromise – the modular Proace City has you covered.

The Corolla Professional comes with only two front seats and a spacious rubber lined loading area, coupled with a full height metal bulkhead. It has now added the latest Toyota safety systems to an already well-specified vehicle to deliver an outstanding commercial vehicle.

All test drives in the commercial vehicles must be booked in advance by contacting Tony Burke Motors Sales Team on (091) 480123, or send an email to sales@tonyburkemotors.ie.

You can also book online at www.tonyburkemotors.ie/#arrange-a-test-drive.

Pictured: Toyota Land cruiser