All roads lead to Ballygar for 75th annual Carnival

One of Ireland’s longest running festivals, the Ballygar Carnival, will take place from next Thursday to Tuesday, August 1-6 in the North-East Galway town – and fireworks are promised.

The Carnival will officially open at the Mattie McDonagh Centre on Thursday, August 1, with a nostalgia concert, featuring Philomena Begley, Brendan Shine and Ray Lynam. That will be followed by an Over-18s disco, also in the Centre.

There will be an afternoon of classic film-screenings from the 1940s on Friday, August 2. Starting at 3pm, these will commemorate the 75th carnival and its origins in that decade.

Sporting events throughout the weekend will include St Brendan’s football tournament which will start at 7.30pm on Friday in the New GAA grounds.

Before that, at 6.30pm, local historian Michael Martin will launch his new publication, entitled From Ballinamore to Ballygar and Newbridge; A History of the Parish of Ballygar, Newbridge and Tohergar (1800-1918). Later on Friday, an all-star line-up including Ronan Collins, Keith and Lorraine, Linda Martin, Red Hurley, the Swarbriggs and the Conquerors will be in concert to mark the 75th Gala Celebration. Following that, there will be a performance from highly acclaimed Brave Giant.

Throughout Saturday, there will be drama workshops, hurling and soccer tournaments, historic talks, a Truck and Tractor Run and storytelling with Eddie Lenihan.

