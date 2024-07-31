All Island Rail Review aims to significantly speed up trains between Galway and other cities
Published:
-
-
Author: GBFM News
~ 2 minutes read
The All Island Rail Review is aiming to significantly speed up train journey times on city services, including Galway.
The Government’s report could see train speeds increase by over 50km/hour between Dublin, Belfast, Cork, Limerick, Galway, Waterford and Derry.
The review, which contains 32 strategic recommendations, also confirms the reinstatement of Western Rail Corridor between Claremorris and Athenry.
It also aims to increase the number of people using the rail system annually from around 65 million to over 180 million by 2050.
This joint report by the Department of Transport in Ireland and the Department for Infrastructure in the North sets out a strategic vision for the development of the rail system across the island of Ireland over the coming decades.
The cost of enhancing and expanding the rail system up to 2050 has been put at between 35 and 37 billion euro.
The report’s recommendations include upgrading much of the single-track rail network to double-track, with four-track in some areas.
New 200kmh intercity trains, with rail journey times between cities being significantly reduced – in some cases, halved.
There will be higher frequency train services, at least hourly between cities and at least every two hours on regional/rural routes.
The rail network route length would increase from around 2,300km to almost 3,000km with the reopening of former and new rail lines;
Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan said the review is the most ambitious vision for rail in a century.]
