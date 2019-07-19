All invited to Readathon at Kennys’ Bookshop

Kennys’ Bookshop will hold their annual Summer Readathon next Thursday, July 25, from 11am-4pm at their Liosban headquarters.

This free event, with many special guests, is being run in association with Galway Bay FM, The all-day Readathon will feature several visiting children’s authors, including Oisín McGann and Dolores Keaveney, as well as storytimes, giveaways, special offers and more.

Gemma Breathnach agus Tadhg Mac Dhonnagáin will kick things off with a bilingual reading from 11.30am-12.15pm.

They will be followed, from 12.15-1pm, by magic tricks and storytime with author Anthony Broderick.

There will be readings and a workshop with Oisín McGann from 1-2pm and from 2-3.45pm, it will be time for ‘Léitheoireacht as Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ le Máirín Nic Con Iomaire.

Events will wrap up with storytime and doodling with Dolores Keanevey from 2.45-3.45.

For more, read this week’s Galway City Tribune.

